Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,696 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,696 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 21,858 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 190,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 96,945 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 219.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 116,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 80,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 105.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 621,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after buying an additional 319,772 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of IRT opened at $16.94 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $24.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.49%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

