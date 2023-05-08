Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,885 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,885 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

Oceaneering International stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Oceaneering International

In related news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at $534,185.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

