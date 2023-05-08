Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,750 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 52,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 108,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $18.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.14%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $84,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 503,093 shares in the company, valued at $8,502,271.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on APLE shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

