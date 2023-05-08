Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 541 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $128.92 on Monday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $162.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.12%.

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

