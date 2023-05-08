Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,210 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,144 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,210 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 45.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the third quarter worth about $106,000. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.55.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.23%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

