Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 624 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management lifted its position in AutoNation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 12,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $5,104,862.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 37,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $5,104,862.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,230,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,635,293.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 51,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total value of $7,909,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,382,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,181,167.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 286,415 shares of company stock worth $40,186,637. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AutoNation Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.14.

NYSE:AN opened at $133.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.92 and a 1-year high of $158.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

