Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 667 Shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,749,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,595 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 147,742 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,934,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,335,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 88,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

IDACORP Stock Performance

NYSE:IDA opened at $110.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.16.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $429.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is 59.51%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.