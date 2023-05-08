Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,800 Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,350,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,064,000 after buying an additional 4,739,152 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,837,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,204,000 after buying an additional 2,012,265 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,549,782 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after buying an additional 1,965,940 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,746,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,754,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,610,000 after buying an additional 1,305,895 shares in the last quarter. 32.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CPG stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.23. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $748.85 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

