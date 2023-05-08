Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,909 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBD. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

WBD opened at $12.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.96. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $18.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

