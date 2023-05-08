Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 702 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Life Storage in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Life Storage by 71.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $136.27 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.02 and a twelve month high of $146.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average is $115.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.37%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LSI shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.22.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

