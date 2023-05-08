Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 825 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,729,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,265,000 after acquiring an additional 49,438 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,351,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,198,000 after buying an additional 13,674 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,433,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,643,000 after buying an additional 45,357 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after buying an additional 400,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,594,000 after buying an additional 47,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group stock opened at $74.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.90. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.50 and a 1 year high of $104.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $82.80 and a 200-day moving average of $83.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price target on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.21.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

