Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 832 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Teradyne Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of TER opened at $92.63 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.28. The company has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.54.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.