Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 874 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ziff Davis by 197.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 505,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,953,000 after acquiring an additional 335,267 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Ziff Davis by 218.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ziff Davis by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $66.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day moving average of $80.88. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $94.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.22). Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $396.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.54 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.80.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

