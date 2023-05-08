Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 897 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 1,388.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in DaVita by 88.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Get DaVita alerts:

Insider Activity at DaVita

In other DaVita news, Director Charles Berg sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.13, for a total value of $107,511.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,020.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DaVita Stock Performance

DVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on DaVita from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DaVita from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of NYSE:DVA opened at $88.47 on Monday. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.