Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael W. Kempner sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $984,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,235.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Thompson sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $28,572.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,663.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConnectOne Bancorp Stock Up 5.4 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $14.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.11 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $567.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.11.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.68%.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of modern financial services. The firm offers commercial, commercial real estate, commercial construction, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

Featured Stories

