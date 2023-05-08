Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,346 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Teradata were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Teradata in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Teradata in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Teradata during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradata alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Up 8.4 %

Shares of TDC opened at $44.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 123.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 52-week low of $28.65 and a 52-week high of $45.39.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.44.

About Teradata

(Get Rating)

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.