Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,455 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 2.7 %

PK stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.61. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Park Hotels & Resorts Cuts Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.17). Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Park Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PK shares. TheStreet raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Park Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates hotels and resorts. It operates through the Consolidated Hotels and Unconsolidated Hotels segments. Its portfolio of hotels and resorts include the Waldorf Astoria Hotels and Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, DoubleTree by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Curio.

Further Reading

