Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,528 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 18.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 1,515.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Fuel Services Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $23.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.96. World Fuel Services Co. has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INT. TheStreet upgraded World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Fuel Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

