Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $365.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.27.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.16. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,259.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

