SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in SJW Group in the first quarter valued at $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $76.65 on Monday. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $55.74 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.34.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered SJW Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.40.

Insider Transactions at SJW Group

In other news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $55,165.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig J. Patla sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $55,165.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,521.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

