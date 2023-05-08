Sonen Capital LLC Grows Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sonen Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price target on Alphabet from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.85. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

