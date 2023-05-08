Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Holdings Lowered by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,809 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SBSI. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 90,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,490 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 258,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,295,000 after purchasing an additional 45,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.46 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 42.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

