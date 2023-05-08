Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.50.

NYSE SPR opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 365.67%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

