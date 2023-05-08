Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Lowered to $29.00

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Sanford C. Bernstein from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $24.54 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems has a fifty-two week low of $21.14 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 319.6% in the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,076.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

