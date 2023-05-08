Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.
Stabilis Solutions Price Performance
SLNG stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
About Stabilis Solutions
Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stabilis Solutions (SLNG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.