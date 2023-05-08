Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.59 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

Get Stabilis Solutions alerts:

Stabilis Solutions Price Performance

SLNG stock opened at $3.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stabilis Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLNG. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Stabilis Solutions in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Stabilis Solutions by 152.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 102,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $965,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Stabilis Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

About Stabilis Solutions

(Get Rating)

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilis Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilis Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.