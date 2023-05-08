Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Given New $29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by UBS Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €26.85 ($29.51) on Friday. Stevanato Group has a 1-year low of €13.35 ($14.67) and a 1-year high of €29.23 ($32.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €25.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €20.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported €0.19 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.16 ($0.18) by €0.03 ($0.03). The company had revenue of €292.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €271.89 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stevanato Group will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after purchasing an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,537,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,612,000 after acquiring an additional 66,010 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,120,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,097,000 after purchasing an additional 706,895 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,638,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,447,000 after purchasing an additional 235,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stevanato Group by 8.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,264,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares during the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

