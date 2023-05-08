Stifel Nicolaus Cuts EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Price Target to $14.00

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ENLC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.33.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Trading Up 4.1 %

ENLC stock opened at $8.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.55. EnLink Midstream has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

EnLink Midstream Announces Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EnLink Midstream news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,389,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,657,077.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EnLink Midstream

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,185 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 15,099,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $163,677,000 after purchasing an additional 485,427 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after purchasing an additional 152,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,324,000 after purchasing an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,352,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,528 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.