Stifel Nicolaus Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $265.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $295.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $294.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.21.

NYSE EL opened at $203.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.49. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The stock has a market cap of $72.71 billion, a PE ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,203,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

