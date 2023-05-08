Summit Trail Advisors LLC Buys 575 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,367 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total transaction of $34,219.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 415,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,072,045.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock valued at $14,153,031. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Alphabet from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.06.

Alphabet stock opened at $105.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $122.43.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

