SVB Securities Boosts Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Price Target to $127.00

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Securities from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LNTH. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.43.

Lantheus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $94.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.24. Lantheus has a twelve month low of $47.46 and a twelve month high of $99.32.

Insider Activity

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $263.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.61 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 20,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.56, for a total value of $1,493,792.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,024,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 82,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $5,990,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,140,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 235,905 shares of company stock worth $17,856,980. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,313 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 97,136 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 456.3% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Featured Articles

