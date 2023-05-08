Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 4,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in Synopsys by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 3,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,887,387.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.08, for a total value of $1,444,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,038,340.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,984. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of SNPS opened at $371.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.02 and a 52-week high of $392.79.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

