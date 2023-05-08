Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 154.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

TTWO opened at $124.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $90.00 and a one year high of $137.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.20.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

