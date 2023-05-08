TD Asset Management Inc Acquires 4,562 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,842 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,562 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 847.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.40.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business had revenue of $216.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Hawaiian from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Insider Activity at First Hawaiian

In other news, CEO Robert S. Harrison acquired 23,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $507,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,573,202.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

