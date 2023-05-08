TD Asset Management Inc Buys 560 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in V.F. by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in V.F. during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 878.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on V.F. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.61.

V.F. Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $22.12 on Monday. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. V.F. had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.15%.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $400,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.07 per share, for a total transaction of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares in the company, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

