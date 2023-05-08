TD Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,512 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

BLDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.25 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $4.64 on Monday. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 206.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

