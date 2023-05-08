TD Asset Management Inc Has $2.87 Million Stock Position in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Rating) by 174.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 490,476.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,392 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,302,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKRO opened at $45.13 on Monday. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of -0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 18.61 and a current ratio of 18.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.93.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKRO. Morgan Stanley raised Akero Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.40.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $948,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,293 shares in the company, valued at $14,010,976.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,241,500 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.38% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company, which engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body.

