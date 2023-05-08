TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.10 Million Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Properties by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 186.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Up 2.5 %

BXP opened at $51.93 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.18 and a 12 month high of $120.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.59 and a 200 day moving average of $64.89.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Articles

