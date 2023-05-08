TD Asset Management Inc Has $3.39 Million Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,690 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $3,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ESE stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.84 and a 200-day moving average of $91.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.73%.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel's signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

