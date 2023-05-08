TD Asset Management Inc Purchases New Shares in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,078,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,629,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $10,874,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Chord Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $138.97 on Monday. Chord Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $93.35 and a 52 week high of $181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Chord Energy Cuts Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.89 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.33 million. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 43.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $3.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $196.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.00.

Insider Activity at Chord Energy

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total value of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,461,763. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.03, for a total transaction of $426,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,098 shares in the company, valued at $34,243,148.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 1,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.06, for a total transaction of $146,782.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 246,050 shares in the company, valued at $34,461,763. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,048 shares of company stock worth $1,007,693. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Chord Energy

(Get Rating)

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Articles

