TD Asset Management Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ares Acquisition were worth $3,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 29,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 52,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

AAC stock opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Ares Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Ares Acquisition Profile

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

