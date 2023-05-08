TD Asset Management Inc Sells 33,100 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $3,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCC. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 218,130 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 522,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,068,000 after buying an additional 152,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,417,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,449,000 after buying an additional 97,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,462,000 after buying an additional 96,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Boise Cascade from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.50.

NYSE BCC opened at $70.14 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $85.17.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The construction company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 33.68% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 3.66%.

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

