TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,460 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 218,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.43.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $14.20 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 7.15.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

Further Reading

