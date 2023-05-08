TD Asset Management Inc Sells 918 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 69,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Parsons were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the third quarter worth $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Parsons in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Parsons in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Parsons in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

PSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parsons from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Parsons from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE PSN opened at $44.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.39. Parsons Co. has a one year low of $34.46 and a one year high of $50.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Parsons had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

