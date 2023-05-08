TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.85.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.