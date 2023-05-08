TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Lifted to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $130.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $117.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $138.85.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $122.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average of $123.91. The stock has a market cap of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TELGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEL. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 128,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,790,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in TE Connectivity by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 6,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Stories

