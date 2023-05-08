Telos (TLS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect Telos to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Telos has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. Telos had a negative return on equity of 27.12% and a negative net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. On average, analysts expect Telos to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TLS opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Telos has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Telos by 433.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 815,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after acquiring an additional 662,516 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 353,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Telos during the first quarter worth about $1,207,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Telos during the first quarter worth about $27,666,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telos by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,523,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after buying an additional 170,285 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TLS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Telos from $5.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Telos from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

