Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,811,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,162 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,470,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,832,000 after buying an additional 492,727 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,180,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,446,000 after acquiring an additional 415,945 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,940,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 343.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 361,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,662,000 after purchasing an additional 280,250 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $47.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $65.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total transaction of $426,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,510,598.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 825 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $50,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $426,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,598.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $69.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 2.18. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $76.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment is composed of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, micro hospitals and physician practices.

