The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 981.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Allstate Price Performance

ALL opened at $115.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.58. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $103.20 and a 1 year high of $142.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.08.

Allstate Increases Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. William Blair upgraded Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Allstate from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CFO Jesse E. Merten sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $3,951,735.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,668 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the provision of protection solutions. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Health and Benefits, Run-off Property-Liability, and Corporate and Other. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto, homeowners, other personal lines, and commercial insurance marketed under the Allstate, National General, and Answer Financial brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.