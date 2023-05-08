The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Position Decreased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group in the third quarter worth $79,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in The GEO Group by 33.1% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.59 on Monday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.57. The firm has a market cap of $956.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.21). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $620.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.