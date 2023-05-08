Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Cut to $192.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.58.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.81 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52-week low of $120.64 and a 52-week high of $196.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.86%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total value of $50,783.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total value of $399,788.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,458.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.02, for a total transaction of $50,783.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,945.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,550 shares of company stock worth $2,189,462 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

