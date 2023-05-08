TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) PT Lowered to $13.50

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $14.50 to $13.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TPVG. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE:TPVG opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.88. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52-week low of $9.41 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $34.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.06 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.40%. On average, analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -285.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPVG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

